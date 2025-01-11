WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.19 and last traded at $40.30. 662,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 377,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.67.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,705,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 2,266.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 248,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 237,942 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at $3,320,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,156,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after buying an additional 72,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 444,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,261,000 after buying an additional 53,117 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.