WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.24 and last traded at $33.18. Approximately 55,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 108,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.16.

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUTW. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 158,841 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 55.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 108,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 38,957 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 196.4% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 46,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund

The WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (PUTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 PutWrite index. The fund tracks an index that consists of short SPY put options and cash collateral. The index selects put options that target a premium of 2.5% and rolls its exposure twice a month.

