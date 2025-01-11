Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Approximately 2,453,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,365,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £596,486.80, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

Featured Articles

