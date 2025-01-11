Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Approximately 2,453,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,365,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £596,486.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.46.

About Wishbone Gold

(Get Free Report)

Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.