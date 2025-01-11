Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.37 and last traded at $24.55. 161,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 173,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

