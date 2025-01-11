Y-mAbs Therapeutics Announces Business Realignment Plan and Preliminary 2024 Financial ResultsOn January 6, 2025, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) revealed a business realignment plan aimed at maximizing operational efficiencies. The plan inv

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

