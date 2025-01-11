Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Trading Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. 189,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 136,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.
