Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.70 and last traded at C$11.26, with a volume of 1403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.46.
Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.
Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.
