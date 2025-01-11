YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $59.50 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.16.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $45.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $47.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.9% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,519,000 after buying an additional 168,919 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6,194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 947,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,059,000 after acquiring an additional 932,212 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 745,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $12,845,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at $6,890,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.