Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Trading 2.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 57.70 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 57.70 ($0.70). Approximately 34 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.69).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Zinc Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.90. The firm has a market cap of £13.16 million, a P/E ratio of -412.14 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 64.42.

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.

