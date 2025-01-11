ZIVO Bioscience Changes Principal Executive Office Address

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) reported in a recent 8-K filing a significant administrative update regarding the company’s principal executive office. Effective January 6, 2025, ZIVO Bioscience officially altered the listing of its principal executive office to 2125 Butterfield Drive, Suite 100, Troy, Michigan 48084. Despite this change, the company’s telephone number will remain the same at +1 (248) 452-9866.

This modification in the principal executive office location signifies a structural shift within ZIVO Bioscience’s operational framework. Updating such details ensures accurate communication channels and business information dissemination. Notably, this alteration does not impact the company’s contact phone number, maintaining consistency in accessibility for its stakeholders.

Representing ZIVO Bioscience in this filing, Keith Marchiando, the Chief Financial Officer, has certified the accuracy of the report by affixing his signature. The filing was submitted on January 7, 2025, as mandated by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Investors and interested parties are advised to take note of this important office address change within ZIVO Bioscience in order to ensure smooth communication and engagement with the company.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

