Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 8,794,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 16,965,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of Zomedica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $128.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zomedica stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 179,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform; TRUVIEW, a digital cystoscopy platform that offers automated slide preparation within the instrument; and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system.

