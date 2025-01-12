Afentra (LON:AET) Trading 2.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 51.80 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 50.80 ($0.62). Approximately 1,268,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 684,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.40 ($0.60).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AET shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Afentra in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Afentra in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 80 ($0.98) target price for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 28.92. The company has a market capitalization of £114.89 million, a PE ratio of 725.71 and a beta of 0.10.

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

