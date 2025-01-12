agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading 6.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 281,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,576,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on agilon health from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America cut shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.98.

agilon health Trading Up 10.5 %

The company has a market cap of $997.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.19). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen Mcloughlin purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,965.20. The trade was a 51.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana Mckenzie acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,007.32. This trade represents a 32.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $198,100. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in agilon health by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,449,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,277,000 after acquiring an additional 215,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,893,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,097,000 after purchasing an additional 84,889 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 2,251.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,993 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 326.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,492 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 3,338.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,990 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

