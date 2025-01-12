Analysts Set Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Target Price at $36.00

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 58,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,774,599.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,664. This trade represents a 41.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $151,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,492.45. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 147,738 shares of company stock worth $4,572,904 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 2.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 120,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 254.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,541 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALKS opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

