Analysts Set Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target at $20.00

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Altimmune stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $488.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.22.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 199,076.92% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 12.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Altimmune by 34.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

