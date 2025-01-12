Analysts Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target at $204.00

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $176.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $233.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.40.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,423.52. The trade was a 28.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 472.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 398.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

