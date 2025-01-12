Analysts Set Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Target Price at $51.40

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Simulations Plus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.72. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $51.22. The company has a market capitalization of $567.60 million, a P/E ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Simulations Plus’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,442,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,336,467.84. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

