Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Shares Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.35 and last traded at $58.35. 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.23.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCAY. KeyCorp raised Arcadis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Arcadis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.
Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.
