Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Shares Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.35 and last traded at $58.35. 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCAY. KeyCorp raised Arcadis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Arcadis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Arcadis alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Arcadis

Arcadis Stock Performance

About Arcadis

The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.08 and a 200 day moving average of $67.02.

(Get Free Report)

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.