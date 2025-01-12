Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Up 50% – Time to Buy?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 50% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,022,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 440% from the average daily volume of 189,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Arctic Star Exploration Trading Up 50.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

