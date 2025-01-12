Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Stock Price Up 50% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) were up 50% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,242,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 462% from the average daily volume of 220,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

