Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$62.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Sunday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$58.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$64.44.

Aritzia Stock Up 19.1 %

ATZ stock opened at C$67.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$29.55 and a twelve month high of C$67.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.57.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). Aritzia had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of C$615.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$581.10 million. Research analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aritzia

In other Aritzia news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total transaction of C$92,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total value of C$230,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,800. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

