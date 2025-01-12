Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $24.36. Approximately 426,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 888,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Arqit Quantum from $27.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.
Arqit Quantum Stock Down 10.9 %
About Arqit Quantum
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
