Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 706,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 609,186 shares.The stock last traded at $15.34 and had previously closed at $15.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.
View Our Latest Report on Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical Stock Down 0.8 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Avanos Medical by 63.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avanos Medical
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Defense Stocks Gaining From Budget and Interest Rate Pressures
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks Set to Thrive in This Winter’s Freeze
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Bullish on Athleisure? Here’s Why Lululemon Stock Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.