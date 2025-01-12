Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €129.00 ($131.63) and traded as high as €130.10 ($132.76). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €128.10 ($130.71), with a volume of 266,392 shares traded.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €123.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €128.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.