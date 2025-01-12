Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Trading 4.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 6,835,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 2,848,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bionomics in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Bionomics Trading Up 4.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionomics

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,226,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 15.03% of Bionomics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionomics Company Profile

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Articles

