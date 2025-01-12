Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 332.20 ($4.06) and last traded at GBX 335 ($4.09). Approximately 15,097,697 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 515% from the average daily volume of 2,456,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 341 ($4.16).

Bridgepoint Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4,187.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 347.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 315.16.

Bridgepoint Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridgepoint Group plc is a private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, small mid cap, small cap, growth capital, buyouts investments, syndicate debt, infrastructure, direct lending and credit opportunities in private credit investments. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgepoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgepoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.