Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sells $2,267,483.24 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) CEO Sharon Price John sold 53,962 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $2,267,483.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,347,913.16. The trade was a 15.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sharon Price John also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Sharon Price John sold 68,859 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $3,171,645.54.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $41.89 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The firm has a market cap of $563.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 10.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 34.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 94,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.9% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 732,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,187,000 after purchasing an additional 150,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

