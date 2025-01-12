CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (CVE:CVV) Director Jean Luc Roy Sells 125,000 Shares

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (CVE:CVV – Get Free Report) Director Jean Luc Roy sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$87,500.00.
CanAlaska Uranium Price Performance
CVE:CVV opened at C$0.74 on Friday. CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$0.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of CanAlaska Uranium to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
