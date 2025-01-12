Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Trading Up 7.5% – Should You Buy?

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.17 and last traded at $23.13. Approximately 1,341,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,203,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

CPRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Capri from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Capri by 5.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capri by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Capri by 26.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 26.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

