Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Shares Down 15.4% – Should You Sell?

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) shares fell 15.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.97. 146,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 114,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation.

