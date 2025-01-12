CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Mohammad Shamim Sells 12,845 Shares

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 12,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,052,519.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,811.72. This represents a 52.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mohammad Shamim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Mohammad Shamim sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $837,700.00.

CarMax Trading Down 4.2 %

CarMax stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.87. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $65.83 and a one year high of $91.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. CarMax's revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in CarMax by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 4,844.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 176.7% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CarMax from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

