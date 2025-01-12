Cerence (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) Shares Down 17.5% – Should You Sell?

Cerence Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRNCV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 17.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $15.65. 9,697,746 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12,662% from the average session volume of 75,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

Cerence Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cerence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.