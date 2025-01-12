Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Trading Up 9.1% – Still a Buy?

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11). 5,488,671 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 2,272,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.10).
Challenger Energy Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.70. The firm has a market cap of £18.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.53.
Challenger Energy Group Company Profile
Challenger Energy is a Caribbean and Americas focused oil and gas company, with a range of onshore and offshore oil and gas assets in the region. The Company’s primary focus is on its Uruguay exploration acreage and its Trinidad production business
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Challenger Energy Group
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 3 Defense Stocks Gaining From Budget and Interest Rate Pressures
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks Set to Thrive in This Winter’s Freeze
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Bullish on Athleisure? Here’s Why Lululemon Stock Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.