China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.60.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

