Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives $287.47 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $288.39.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Chubb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $257.87 on Friday. Chubb has a 1-year low of $224.74 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The company has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.