Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.46.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Get Cintas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Cintas Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. State Street Corp grew its position in Cintas by 299.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,555,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,248,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,052 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,522,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,926 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $189.30 on Friday. Cintas has a twelve month low of $145.91 and a twelve month high of $228.12. The company has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cintas will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.