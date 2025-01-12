Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.50 (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKEGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 10th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ COKE opened at $1,254.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.89. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52 week low of $800.76 and a 52 week high of $1,376.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,253.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,237.84.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

