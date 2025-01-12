Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Receives $84.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.44.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,757,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,191,000 after acquiring an additional 32,776 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 307.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,437,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,984,000 after buying an additional 1,839,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,138,000 after acquiring an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.2% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,854,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,155,000 after acquiring an additional 349,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,217,000 after purchasing an additional 115,604 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCEP opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s payout ratio is 35.27%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

