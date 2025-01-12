Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Receives $84.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.44.
CCEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.
CCEP opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.82.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s payout ratio is 35.27%.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
