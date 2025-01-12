Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.94 and traded as high as $3.74. Coffee shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 56,818 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coffee in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Coffee alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coffee

Coffee Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVA. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Coffee during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Coffee by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.