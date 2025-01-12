Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
UTF opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $26.31.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Goldman Sachs Unveils 3 Massive Opportunities for 2025 Investors
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Defense Stocks Gaining From Budget and Interest Rate Pressures
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks Set to Thrive in This Winter’s Freeze
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.