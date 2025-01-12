Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

UTF opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $26.31.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

