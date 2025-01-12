Comparing PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) & DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI)

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) and DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PROCEPT BioRobotics and DIH Holding US, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PROCEPT BioRobotics
|0
|1
|6
|0
|2.86
|DIH Holding US
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus price target of $97.86, indicating a potential upside of 12.67%. Given PROCEPT BioRobotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PROCEPT BioRobotics is more favorable than DIH Holding US.
Risk and Volatility
Profitability
This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and DIH Holding US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PROCEPT BioRobotics
|-50.07%
|-38.57%
|-26.06%
|DIH Holding US
|N/A
|-5.07%
|3.35%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and DIH Holding US”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PROCEPT BioRobotics
|$199.84 million
|22.68
|-$105.90 million
|($1.95)
|-44.54
|DIH Holding US
|$64.47 million
|0.91
|-$8.44 million
|N/A
|N/A
DIH Holding US has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
89.5% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of DIH Holding US shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of DIH Holding US shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
PROCEPT BioRobotics beats DIH Holding US on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About PROCEPT BioRobotics
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
About DIH Holding US
DIH Holding US, Inc. operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider for the rehabilitation industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; ArmeoSpring Pro; and Armeo Senso, for patients self-initiated and still structurally controlled movement patterns to completely open movement. The company also provides lower extremity products, including Erigo for gradual verticalization, leg mobilization, and intensive sensorimotor stimulation through cyclic leg loading; Lokomat, a robot-assisted therapy that enables training to increase the strength of muscles and a range of motion of joints in order to improve walking; Andago, a robotics smart control system that assists patients in walking naturally; C-Mill, creates a training environment; CAREN, a computer assisted rehabilitation environment; and GRAIL, an gait real-time analysis interactive lab solution for analysis training and research. In addition, it offers SafeGait, RYSEN, and M-Gait for gait and balance; and HocoNet and D-Flow software. DIH Holding US, Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Norwell, Massachusetts.
