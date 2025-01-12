Comparing PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) & DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI)

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) and DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PROCEPT BioRobotics and DIH Holding US, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 1 6 0 2.86 DIH Holding US 0 0 0 0 0.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus price target of $97.86, indicating a potential upside of 12.67%. Given PROCEPT BioRobotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PROCEPT BioRobotics is more favorable than DIH Holding US.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIH Holding US has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and DIH Holding US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROCEPT BioRobotics -50.07% -38.57% -26.06% DIH Holding US N/A -5.07% 3.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and DIH Holding US”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROCEPT BioRobotics $199.84 million 22.68 -$105.90 million ($1.95) -44.54 DIH Holding US $64.47 million 0.91 -$8.44 million N/A N/A

DIH Holding US has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of DIH Holding US shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of DIH Holding US shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats DIH Holding US on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About DIH Holding US

(Get Free Report)

DIH Holding US, Inc. operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider for the rehabilitation industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; ArmeoSpring Pro; and Armeo Senso, for patients self-initiated and still structurally controlled movement patterns to completely open movement. The company also provides lower extremity products, including Erigo for gradual verticalization, leg mobilization, and intensive sensorimotor stimulation through cyclic leg loading; Lokomat, a robot-assisted therapy that enables training to increase the strength of muscles and a range of motion of joints in order to improve walking; Andago, a robotics smart control system that assists patients in walking naturally; C-Mill, creates a training environment; CAREN, a computer assisted rehabilitation environment; and GRAIL, an gait real-time analysis interactive lab solution for analysis training and research. In addition, it offers SafeGait, RYSEN, and M-Gait for gait and balance; and HocoNet and D-Flow software. DIH Holding US, Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Norwell, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.