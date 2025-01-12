Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands updated its FY25 guidance to $13.40-13.80 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 13.400-13.800 EPS.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 17.2 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $181.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $179.55 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 130.74%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,736,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,589,044. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,482.90. This represents a 23.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 189,956 shares of company stock valued at $46,058,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.75.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

