Creatd (NASDAQ:VOCL) Shares Up 20% – Here’s Why

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:VOCL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 20% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 5,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,558,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Creatd Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $152.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 4.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68.
Creatd Company Profile
Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators in the United States. It operates in four segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios. The company's flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.
