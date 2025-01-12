CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in CSX by 849.0% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 5,118,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,222,000 after buying an additional 4,579,344 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 318.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,270,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,329 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3,243.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,192,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CSX by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,998 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 10.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,612,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CSX opened at $31.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99. CSX Co. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens decreased their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.