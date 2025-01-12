Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Shares Up 5.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.75 and last traded at $35.49. 533,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,576,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 173.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 69.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

