Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 26,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 36,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.
Ebang International Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46.
About Ebang International
Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.
