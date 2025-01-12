Ecor1 Capital, Llc Purchases 21,021 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 21,021 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $295,765.47. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,206,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,962,208.60. This trade represents a 0.14 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 10th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 204,098 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $2,679,806.74.
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 157,880 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,333,466.40.
- On Monday, December 30th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 58,988 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $853,556.36.
- On Tuesday, December 24th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 11,958 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $168,846.96.
- On Thursday, December 26th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 16,692 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $240,030.96.
Zymeworks Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $13.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a market cap of $910.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.10. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $17.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 18.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Zymeworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
