ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 27,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 33,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.
ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,846.02.
About ENDRA Life Sciences
ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.
