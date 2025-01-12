EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.77), with a volume of 3151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151 ($1.84).

EPE Special Opportunities Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £41.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14,500.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 153.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 157.93.

EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

